Bomb attacks kill four people at Baghdad street markets

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Four people were killed in separate bomb attacks in Baghdad on Saturday, police and medics said.

In the Obeidi district of eastern Baghdad a bomb exploded near a crowded market, killing two people.

Another bomb went of near a crowded grocery market in the Doura district of southern Baghdad, the police and medics said.

Iraq faces multiple security challenges, including Islamic State insurgents who control a third of the country and a sectarian civil war.