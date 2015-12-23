FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight Islamic State commanders killed in air strikes: Iraqi state TV
December 23, 2015 / 8:52 AM / in 2 years

Eight Islamic State commanders killed in air strikes: Iraqi state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Eight senior Islamic State commanders were killed in air strikes by the Iraqi airforce, Iraqi state TV reported on Wednesday citing a military statement. “F-16 planes killed dozens of terrorists including eight senior commanders of Daesh in strikes on Hawija and Anbar,” said the statement, using a derogatory name for Islamic State and not giving further details. Iraq’s armed forces on Tuesday started an attack to dislodge Islamic State militants from Ramadi, the capital of the western Anbar province, that they captured in May. Hawija is a city located 210 km (130 miles) north of Baghdad.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

