7 months ago
Iraq Shi'ite paramilitary calls for ban on U.S. nationals
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
January 29, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

Iraq Shi'ite paramilitary calls for ban on U.S. nationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Popular Mobilization on Sunday called on the Iraqi government to ban U.S. nationals from entering Iraq and to expel those who are already in the country, in a reaction to the new U.S. travel curbs on Iraqis.

Popular Mobilization is mainly a coalition of Shi'ite paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran to fight Islamic State. It became an Iraqi government-approved body last year.

The call to ban U.S. nationals came in a statement published by its spokesman, Ahmed al-Assadi.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Larry King

