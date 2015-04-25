FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State claims Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing attack: SITE
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State claims Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing attack: SITE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack by Belgian, French and Senegalese suicide bombers on an Iraqi border crossing with Jordan on Saturday, according to the U.S.-based SITE monitoring service.

“In a communique distributed on Twitter on April 25, 2015, Islamic State’s Anbar Province identified the three bombers as Abu Abdullah al-Beljiki, Abu Bakr al-Firansi and Abu Ja’far al-Senegali, and said they killed at least 40 soldiers,” SITE said.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.