Islamic State claims Iraqi-Jordanian border crossing attack: SITE

DUBAI (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack by Belgian, French and Senegalese suicide bombers on an Iraqi border crossing with Jordan on Saturday, according to the U.S.-based SITE monitoring service.

“In a communique distributed on Twitter on April 25, 2015, Islamic State’s Anbar Province identified the three bombers as Abu Abdullah al-Beljiki, Abu Bakr al-Firansi and Abu Ja’far al-Senegali, and said they killed at least 40 soldiers,” SITE said.