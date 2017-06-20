PARIS French journalist Stephane Villeneuve has died in Iraq after succumbing to wounds suffered in an explosion in Mosul earlier this week, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The mine explosion killed Iraqi journalist Bakhtiyar Haddad and left reporter Veronique Robert wounded, while another freelance reporter suffered minor injuries.

Islamic State fighters have been defending their remaining stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, moving stealthily along narrow back alleys as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces slowly advance.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michael Perry)