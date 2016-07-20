FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

Kerry, addressing donors, says momentum in Iraq has shifted

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The momentum in the fight against Islamic State has shifted and the militant group has been driven out of almost half the territory it once occupied in Iraq, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"The momentum has shifted," Kerry told the opening of an Iraq donor conference, saying he hoped the meeting would raise at least $2 billion for the war-torn country. "We are making progress with significant portions of Iraq reclaimed, significant portions of Syria now being reclaimed," he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
