FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missing U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Baghdad, two Iraqi MPs says
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 2 years ago

Missing U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Baghdad, two Iraqi MPs says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The three U.S. citizens that were reported missing in Baghdad have been abducted, two members of parliament told Reuters on Monday.The three were invited on Friday to a private event in the Dora district southeast of the capital when they were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, said Mohammed al-Karbouli who sits on the security and defense panel of parliament. Another member of the same panel, Iskandar Witwit, gave a similar account, saying that they were kidnapped from the Sihha apartment buildings in the Dora district. Iraqi police and U.S. authorities earlier said three U.S. nationals had been reported missing in Baghdad. The police said it was investigating reports they were kidnapped.

Reporting Ahmed Rasheed. Writing by Maher Chmaytelli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.