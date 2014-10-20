FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga spokesman says prepared to send fighters to Kobani
#World News
October 20, 2014 / 2:59 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga spokesman says prepared to send fighters to Kobani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi Kurdish region is prepared to send backup forces from its Peshmerga militia to the Syrian town of Kobani to join the fight there against Islamic State jihadists, a regional government spokesman said.

“There are efforts and we are prepared to send some back-up forces either by land or air,” said Jabar Yawar, spokesman for the government’s peshmerga ministry.

Turkey said earlier on Monday it would allow Iraqi Kurdish fighters to reinforce fellow Kurds in Kobani.

Reporting By Isabel Coles, Ned Parker, editing by John Stonestreet

