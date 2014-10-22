FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Kurdistan parliament votes to send forces to Kobani
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 2:43 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurdistan parliament votes to send forces to Kobani

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ARBIL Iraq (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Iraq’s Kurdistan region said on Wednesday they voted in favor of sending Kurdish forces to the besieged Syrian town of Kobani via Turkey.

Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani sent a letter to parliament late on Tuesday seeking approval to deploy the region’s peshmerga forces abroad to fight alongside Syrian Kurds.

Kobani, a predominantly Kurdish town on the border with Turkey, has been under sustained attack for weeks from better-armed Islamic State militants who have overrun vast swathes of Iraq and Syria.

“Today in parliament we agreed to send the peshmerga forces to Kobani as soon as possible,” MP Mahmoud Haji Omer said.

Two senior Kurdish officials said late on Tuesday that preparations were under way to send a small number of peshmerga to Kobani, but that it would take several days until the necessary arrangements were in place.

Iraqi Kurdish official Hemin Hawrami said on Twitter that the peshmerga would go equipped with heavy weapons.

On Monday, the United States air-dropped arms for Kobani’s defenders for the first time, and Turkey said it would give the peshmerga fighters passage through its territory.

Turkey’s refusal to intervene in the fight with Islamic State had frustrated the United States and sparked lethal riots in the southeast by Kurds who accuse Ankara of supporting the militants against them.

Ankara views the Syrian Kurds with deep suspicion because of their ties to the PKK, a group that waged a decades-long militant campaign for Kurdish rights in Turkey and which Washington regards as a terrorist organization.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alison Williams and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
