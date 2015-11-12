Kurdish forces start clearing Sinjar, penetrate Islamic state supply route: coalition

NEAR SINJAR, Iraq (Reuters) - Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions along an Islamic State supply route between Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq, the group’s main bastions, said the U.S.-led coalition.

“The ground assault began in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, when peshmerga units successfully established blocking positions along Highway 47 and began clearing Sinjar,” it said.

“The peshmerga will continue operations to re-establish government control over key portions of the areas.”