Iran to lift border curbs with Iraq's Kurdish region in coming days: ISNA
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 9:33 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Iran to lift border curbs with Iraq's Kurdish region in coming days: ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will lift border restrictions with Iraq’s Kurdistan region ”in the coming days following a closure after last month’s Kurdish vote in favor of independence, the Iranian armed forces chief of staff said.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Military Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri meets with Turkish Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (not seen) in Tehran, Iran October 2, 2017. Turkish Military/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, in remarks quoted by ISNA news agency on Monday, also said if Kurdistan implemented its plan to break away from Iraq, “there would be bloodshed in Iraq and neighboring countries would be affected”.

Kurdistan’s president said on Sunday he would resign after the independence referendum he championed backfired and triggered military and economic retaliation by the Iraqi government.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
