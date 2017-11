BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday he would take action soon over border areas under Kurdish control, but would regain them without violence.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pooll

“We will regain control on border areas without escalation. We will not wait forever, we will take action regarding the border areas,” he said at a news conference.