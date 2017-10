BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi insisted on Thursday that the Kurdish independence referendum be declared void, in an apparent rejection of an offer by the Kurdistan region to “freeze” its push for independence as part of efforts to resolve the crisis through talks.

REFILE - ADDING INFORMATION Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

“We won’t accept anything but its cancellation and the respect of the Constitution,” he said in a statement.