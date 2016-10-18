A member of Peshmerga forces stands on a military vehicle in the east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces walk in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces are seen in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraq's Kurdistan region's President Massoud Barzani (C) speaks during a news conference on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city. RUDAW via REUTERS VIDEO NEWS

Peshmerga forces with western forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

BAGHDAD Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces said they captured nine villages held by Islamic State in an operation to degrade the militants' defenses east of Mosul, their last city stronghold in Iraq.

The 24-hour operation was the first that Kurds carried out as part of the offensive on Mosul announced Monday before dawn by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, with the backing of the U.S-led anti-Islamic State coalition.

In a statement late on Monday, the Peshmerga said the operation allowed them to secure "a significant stretch" of the 80-kilometre (50-mile) road between Erbil, their capital, and Mosul, about an hour drive to the west.

Coalition warplanes attacked 17 Islamic State positions in support of the Peshmerga operation in the heavily mined area, the Kurdish statement said, adding that at least four car bombs were destroyed.

Mosul, with a current population of 1.5 million, is the largest city still under control of the militants, followed by Raqqa, in neighboring Syria. Islamic State declared a "caliphate" over parts of the two countries in 2014.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)