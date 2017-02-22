FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Civilians start fleeing homes after west Mosul offensive begins
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 22, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 6 months ago

Civilians start fleeing homes after west Mosul offensive begins

Members of the Iraqi security forces help a man, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as he arrives in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul.Zohra Bensemra

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - A few hundred civilians have fled their homes in the outskirts of western Mosul, the first reported displacement since a U.S.-backed offensive on the jihadists' remaining stronghold there began at the weekend.

A Reuters correspondent saw about 200 women and children being transported on buses by federal police on Wednesday to the town of Hammam al-Alil, some 20 km (12 miles) south of Mosul, where camps have been set up.

They said they had fled heavy bombardment in two villages near Mosul's airport, which is now in the crosshairs of Iraqi forces and could become a close support base for the push deeper into the city.

The federal police and elite Interior Ministry units known as Rapid Response have made quick progress towards western Mosul in a sweep from the south through hilly desert terrain since fighting resumed on Sunday.

Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold receive humanitarian aid supplies at Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul.Muhammad Hamed

They have been advancing so far in sparsely populated areas, but the fighting is expected to get tougher as they enter the city itself and the risk to roughly 750,000 civilians there will rise.

Up to 400,000 people could be displaced from western Mosul where residents are already suffering food and fuel shortages and many markets have closed, according to the United Nations.

Slideshow (17 Images)

Western Mosul contains the old city center, with its ancient souks, government administration buildings and the mosque from which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed his self-styled caliphate over parts of Syria and Iraq after rapid advances in 2014.

Islamic State is essentially under siege in western Mosul after being driven out of districts east of the Tigris river in 100 days of heavy fighting that ended a month ago.

About 160,000 civilians have been displaced from the Mosul area since the start of the battle in October, U.N. officials say. Many more people have remained in their homes despite the violence.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Stephen Kalin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.