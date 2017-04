WASHINGTON The U.S. military acknowledged on Saturday that the U.S.-led coalition struck at the request of Iraqi security forces a location in West Mosul where dozens of civilian casualties allegedly occurred.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement that it took the allegation seriously and has opened an investigation "to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties."

(This version of the story corrects to clarify that strike by U.S.-led coalition, not U.S. jets)

