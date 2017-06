A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks toward the part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police is seen on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police runs for cover on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

ERBIL, Iraq Iraq's military said on Wednesday it had retaken two more neighborhoods from Islamic State in Mosul's Old City, bringing it closer to total control of the city.

Hadarat al-Saada and al-Ahmadiyya are northwest of the historic Grand al-Nuri Mosque, which the militants destroyed last week. Islamic State is still in control of the mosque's ground.

