Iraq's Maliki says report on fall of Mosul has 'no value': statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s former prime minister, Nuri al-Maliki, on Tuesday condemned as having “no value” a parliamentary panel’s findings on the fall of Mosul to Islamic State which called for him and other top officials to stand trial for negligence.

“What happened in Mosul was a conspiracy planned in Ankara, then the conspiracy moved to Erbil,” Maliki said in posts on Facebook, referring to the capitals of Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government.