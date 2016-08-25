FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iraq army captures Qayyara oil region from IS, Abadi says
#World News
August 25, 2016 / 12:04 PM / a year ago

Iraq army captures Qayyara oil region from IS, Abadi says

A tank of the Iraqi army is seen in the town of Qayyara , Iraq August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Iraqi army has dislodged Islamic State from the Qayyara oil producing region located south of their de facto capital Mosul, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday.

"The liberation of Qayyara is an important step toward achieving the larger goal of restoring Mosul province," according to tweets from Abadi's media office.

Iraqi forces last month captured the Qayyara airbase which it plans to use as a hub to support forces advancing on Mosul, 60 km (38 miles) further north.

Abadi hopes to defeat the group this year by capturing Mosul, the largest city under its control in both Iraq and Syria.

The Qayyara region produces heavy sour crude and has a small refinery to process some of the oil.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
