5 months ago
Islamic State militants capture Iraqi police colonel, eight officers in west Mosul: official
#World News
March 20, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 5 months ago

Islamic State militants capture Iraqi police colonel, eight officers in west Mosul: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State militants captured an Iraqi police colonel and eight other officers in western Mosul after they ran out of ammunition during fierce clashes early Monday morning, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official said.

The officers were caught around 3 a.m. on Monday in Bab Jadid district in Mosul, where Iraqi forces are battling to oust Islamic State after liberating the eastern half of the city. It was unclear where the officers were, the official said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Angus MacSwan

