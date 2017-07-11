Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File photo

A detained man, accused of being an Islamic State fighter, sits in front of newly-displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File photo

People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File photo

A displaced Iraqi who fled his home has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem/File photo

Iraqi Federal police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File photo

A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests at the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File photo

Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File photo

Displaced Iraqi women, who just fled their home, rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File photo

Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File photo

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File photo

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File photo

MOSUL, Iraq A screaming father running down a rubble-strewn street in Mosul carrying his distressed daughter was one of the most powerful Reuters images taken during the Iraqi-led assault to remove Islamic State from its stronghold.

The nine-month offensive to recapture the northern city began in October, with thousands killed or displaced before Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory on Monday, three years after the militants seized the city.

Reuters has re-released a selection of pictures from the offensive along with our photographers' accounts of the events behind them.

They can be seen by clicking: reut.rs/2sMj8og

As U.S.-led coalition air strikes hit the Tahrir district of eastern Mosul in November, Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic was on the streets and captured the panic from one strike that sent civilians fleeing for safety.

"It was close and total panic ensued. People were screaming, ducking and running away," he said.

The air strikes aided the 100,000-strong alliance of Iraqi government units, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Shi'ite militias who made ground against the militants, some of whom were manhandled when found hiding among civilians.

Reuters photographer Alaa Al-Marjani captured the moment one suspect was "tossed into the bed of the pickup truck" in February during patrols in the west of the city.

Other militants were shot on site. Tomasevic photographed over the shoulder of one Iraqi special forces soldier as he fired on an Islamic State suicide bomber in March.

"I took the picture seconds later standing just behind the shooter in silhouette, with the suicide bomber visible through a shell hole in the house wall, dead on the ground in a spreading pool of blood," he said.

"It was pretty heavy stuff, extremely close-range war fighting."

The pain of the thousands of displaced families was captured by Zohra Bensemra, who photographed a fatigued 90-year-old woman in western Mosul, barely able to stand as she made her way to the Iraqi security forces area.

"I felt bad because I could not do anything else for her apart from photographing her to show the world what physical and mental state the people who flee Mosul are in, Bensemra said.

Other images showcase the relief and celebration among Iraqis, with Suhaib Salem photographing a smiling man having his beard shaved in March outside Hamam al-Alil camp after being forced to grow it long by Islamic State.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON; Editing by Janet Lawrence)