10 months ago
Nearly 1,000 treated for breathing problems south of Mosul: hospital
October 22, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 10 months ago

Nearly 1,000 treated for breathing problems south of Mosul: hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QAYYARA, Iraq (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to toxic gases from a sulfur plant which Islamic State militants are suspected to have set on fire near the city of Mosul, hospital sources said on Saturday.

No deaths were reported in connection with the incident, said the sources at the hospital in Qayyara, a town south of Mosul. The first cases began arriving on Friday morning, they said.

A sulfur plant caught fire earlier this week as the Iraqi army dislodged Islamic State fighters from the area of Mishraq, north of Qayyara. The U.S. military said the militants had deliberately set it on fire.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh in Qayyara; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
