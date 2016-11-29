FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Islamic State killing civilians who don't cooperate in Mosul: U.N.
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 9 months ago

Islamic State killing civilians who don't cooperate in Mosul: U.N.

An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul.Goran Tomasevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul have killed civilians who refuse to allow rockets and snipers to be sited in their houses or whom they suspect of leaking information or trying to flee, a U.N. human rights spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"On Nov. 11, ISIL reportedly shot and killed 12 civilians in Bakir neighborhood of eastern Mosul city for allegedly refusing to let it install rockets on the rooftops of their houses," Ravina Shamdasani told a regular U.N. briefing.

Information received by the U.N. also showed that militants publicly shot to death 27 civilians in Muhandiseen Park in northern Mosul on Nov. 25, and on Nov. 22 an Islamic State sniper killed a seven-year-old running towards the Iraqi Security Forces in Adan neighborhood in eastern Mosul.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

