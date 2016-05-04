FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosions hit two oil wells in northern Iraq's Kirkuk: sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 4, 2016 / 3:44 PM / a year ago

Explosions hit two oil wells in northern Iraq's Kirkuk: sources

A member of the Kurdish security forces stands guard after explosions at two oil wells in Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk in Iraq, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Explosions at two oil wells near territory controlled by Islamic State in northern Iraq halted production on Wednesday as firefighters worked to put out the flames, oil officials and security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who had laid the charges at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, in a region under control of the Kurdish peshmerga forces.

The field has a maximum production capacity of 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) but was producing around 10,000 bpd before the attack, said officials from the state-run North Oil Company that operates the reservoir.

The sources said police were attempting to dismantle un-detonated explosives found at a third oil well.

The Khabbaz field was damaged last year after an attack by Islamic State, which seized a third of the OPEC producer’s territory in 2014, including at least four small oilfields.

The militants have since been pushed back in some areas by an array of Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

A fire broke out last month at a mothballed natural gas production well at Khabbaz.

Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Saif Hameed and Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.