Explosions hit two oil wells in northern Iraq's Kirkuk: sources

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Explosions at two oil wells near territory controlled by Islamic State in northern Iraq halted production on Wednesday as firefighters worked to put out the flames, oil officials and security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who had laid the charges at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, in a region under control of the Kurdish peshmerga forces.

The field has a maximum production capacity of 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) but was producing around 10,000 bpd before the attack, said officials from the state-run North Oil Company that operates the reservoir.

The sources said police were attempting to dismantle un-detonated explosives found at a third oil well.

The Khabbaz field was damaged last year after an attack by Islamic State, which seized a third of the OPEC producer’s territory in 2014, including at least four small oilfields.

The militants have since been pushed back in some areas by an array of Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led coalition airstrikes.

A fire broke out last month at a mothballed natural gas production well at Khabbaz.