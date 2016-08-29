FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iraq says fires put out at four oil wells in town captured from IS
August 29, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Iraq says fires put out at four oil wells in town captured from IS

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016.Azad Lashkari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has put out fires at four oil wells in the oil-producing region of Qayyara which Iraqi forces recaptured from Islamic State last week, the oil ministry said on Monday.

"Work is underway to put out flames in the remaining wells or oil spots that Daesh criminal gangs set ablaze before fleeing the city," Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said in the statement. Islamic State is also known as Daesh.

He didn't say how many fires were still ablaze.

The Qayyara region produces heavy sour crude and has a small refinery to process some of the oil.

Reporting by Saif Hameed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
