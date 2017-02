Fiirefighters put out a fire at oil wells, which were set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, January 28,2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BAGHDAD Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.

State-run North Oil Company crews are working to control the fires torched by the hardline militants to slow down the advance of U.S.-backed Iraqi forces toward Mosul, their last major city stronghold in Iraq.

The oil field was one of the main sources of revenue for the group that declared in 2014 a self-styled ''caliphate'' in parts of Syria and Iraq.

