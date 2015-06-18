U.S. military dismisses Islamic State claim it shot down Iraqi aircraft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military dismissed Islamic State claims on Thursday it had shot down an Iraqi aircraft, saying all U.S.-led coalition aircraft as well Iraqi aircraft had been accounted for.

Reuters had previously reported the claim, made on one of the Islamic State’s Twitter accounts, saying a Russian-made Su-25 was seen crashing in flames after being shot down north of Ramadi.

Major Curtis Kellogg, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Central Command, said the claim was inaccurate.