U.S. military dismisses Islamic State claim it shot down Iraqi aircraft
June 18, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. military dismisses Islamic State claim it shot down Iraqi aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military dismissed Islamic State claims on Thursday it had shot down an Iraqi aircraft, saying all U.S.-led coalition aircraft as well Iraqi aircraft had been accounted for.

Reuters had previously reported the claim, made on one of the Islamic State’s Twitter accounts, saying a Russian-made Su-25 was seen crashing in flames after being shot down north of Ramadi.

Major Curtis Kellogg, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Central Command, said the claim was inaccurate.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott

