FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq rescue mission launched after word on imminent execution: Pentagon
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq rescue mission launched after word on imminent execution: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The overnight U.S. hostage rescue operation in northern Iraq was launched “after receiving information that the hostages faced imminent mass execution” by Islamic State militants, a Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday.

Five Islamic State members were detained and “a number” were killed in the operation that freed about 70 hostages, including more than 20 members of Iraqi security forces, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement. One U.S. service member was also killed, the statement said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.