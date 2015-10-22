Iraq rescue mission launched after word on imminent execution: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The overnight U.S. hostage rescue operation in northern Iraq was launched “after receiving information that the hostages faced imminent mass execution” by Islamic State militants, a Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday.

Five Islamic State members were detained and “a number” were killed in the operation that freed about 70 hostages, including more than 20 members of Iraqi security forces, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement. One U.S. service member was also killed, the statement said.