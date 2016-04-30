FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi forces fire tear gas, bullets in air at Green Zone protesters: sources
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 30, 2016 / 4:57 PM / a year ago

Iraqi forces fire tear gas, bullets in air at Green Zone protesters: sources

Followers of Iraq's Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr are seen in the parliament building as they storm Baghdad's Green Zone after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government, in Iraq April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and bullets into the air in an effort to stop more supporters of Shi‘ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr from entering Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, sources in the police and Sadr’s office said on Saturday.

SWAT troops and presidential guard forces were trying to keep the protesters from crossing a bridge close to the U.S. embassy compound, the Sadrist source said.

Hundreds of the cleric’s followers stormed into the Green Zone earlier and entered parliament after he denounced politicians’ failure to reform a political quota system blamed for rampant corruption.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Kareem Raheem; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Andrew Roche

