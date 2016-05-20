FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq says control restored after Green Zone breach
May 20, 2016 / 4:38 PM / a year ago

Iraq says control restored after Green Zone breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s military said on Friday authorities had regained “complete control over the riots” after security forces opened fire on protesters who stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, according to a flash on state television.

“Infiltrators exploited our forces’ preoccupation with preparations for the Falluja battle to infiltrate state institutions and cause chaos,” a statement from the Joint Operations Command said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
