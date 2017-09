Iraqi PM names Numan for Oil Ministry, Allawi for finance: state TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi named Nizar Salem al-Numan as a candidate for oil minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle aimed at combating corruption, state television said on Thursday citing its correspondent.

Abadi also named prominent Shi‘ite politician Ali Allawi for the post of finance minister and tagged Sharif Ali bin al-Hussein, a relative of Iraq’s king deposed in 1958, for foreign minister, state TV added.