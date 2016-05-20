FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Sadr condemns use of force against Green Zone protesters
May 20, 2016 / 5:37 PM / a year ago

Iraq's Sadr condemns use of force against Green Zone protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s powerful Shi‘ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr expressed support for protesters who stormed into Baghdad’s Green Zone on Friday and condemned security forces’ use of force against them.

“I respect your choice and your peaceful spontaneous revolt,” Sadr said in a statement. “Curse the government that kills its children in cold blood.”

Witnesses said earlier that dozens of people were wounded when the security forces fired tear gas and bullets at the protesters.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

