Iraq's Sadr calls for an end to sit-in near Baghdad's Green Zone
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Iraq's Sadr calls for an end to sit-in near Baghdad's Green Zone

Iraqi women supporters of prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest against government corruption near the gates of Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s powerful Shi‘ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Thursday told supporters to end a sit-in at the gates of Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi presented a new cabinet lineup aimed at fighting corruption.

In a televised speech, Sadr described Abadi’s proposed cabinet lineup as “courageous” and called on his supporters to withdraw from around the district that houses government offices and the parliament where they have been camping out for about two weeks.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

