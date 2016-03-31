Iraq's Sadr calls for an end to sit-in near Baghdad's Green Zone

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s powerful Shi‘ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Thursday told supporters to end a sit-in at the gates of Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi presented a new cabinet lineup aimed at fighting corruption.

In a televised speech, Sadr described Abadi’s proposed cabinet lineup as “courageous” and called on his supporters to withdraw from around the district that houses government offices and the parliament where they have been camping out for about two weeks.