Qatar confirms citizens kidnapped in Iraq, working for their release

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was working with the Iraqi government to secure the release of a group of its citizens who were kidnapped while on a hunting trip in southern Iraq, state news agency QNA said.
The statement, cited by QNA, said the citizens had entered Iraq with an official permit from the Iraqi interior ministry. QNA said Qatar’s foreign minister had spoken with his Iraqi counterpart about the incident.
