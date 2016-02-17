FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAEA says Iraq informed it of theft of radiography device
February 17, 2016 / 9:20 PM / in 2 years

IAEA says Iraq informed it of theft of radiography device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that Iraq informed it of the theft of an industrial radiography device in the southern city of al-Zubair in November 2015.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog described the device as an Ir-192 radioactive source in a shielding container, which is classified as a Category 2 radioactive substance, meaning that if not managed properly it could be fatal to someone exposed for a period of hours to days.

The IAEA told Reuters in a statement it had offered assistance to Iraqi authorities but none had been requested so far.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet

