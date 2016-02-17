FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weatherford says not responsible for radioactive material stolen in Iraq
February 17, 2016 / 7:54 PM / 2 years ago

Weatherford says not responsible for radioactive material stolen in Iraq

A security guard walks past the Weatherford booth during the Basra International trade fair for oil and gas in Basra, Iraq in a November 25, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Atef Hassan/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford (WFT.N) said on Wednesday it was not responsible or liable for “highly dangerous” radioactive material stolen last year from a storage facility in southern Iraq.

“Weatherford has no responsibility or liability in relation to this matter because we do not own, operate or control sources or the bunker where the sources are stored,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

“SGS is the owner and operator of the bunker and sources and solely responsible for addressing this matter,” it added, referring to SGS Turkey, an Istanbul-based inspection and verification company which Iraqi officials have said owns the material.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet

