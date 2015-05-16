FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
May 16, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State militants withdraw from government compound in Iraq's Ramadi: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State militants withdrew from the main government building in the Iraqi city of Ramadi on Saturday, the mayor and a tribal leader said, a day after the jihadist group raised its black flag over the building in the western provincial capital.

Air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition forced the militants to retreat, leaving the buildings booby trapped or on fire, the officials said. Their reports could not be confirmed independently.

Reporting by Baghdad bureau; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy

