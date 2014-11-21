FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Militants launch attacks around Iraq's western Ramadi city
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2014 / 9:28 AM / 3 years ago

Militants launch attacks around Iraq's western Ramadi city

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Suspected Islamic State militants launched coordinated attacks on Friday around the western Iraqi city of Ramadi, overrunning a village to the east and clashing with tribal fighters to the west, a local official and a tribal leader said.

Ramadi, about 90 km (55 miles) west of Baghdad, is located in the Sunni Muslim Anbar province which is a stronghold of the Islamic State forces who have captured much of northern and western Iraq.

The city center remains under the control of Iraqi government forces but outlying neighborhoods have been seized by the radical Islamist fighters.

Hathal al-Fahdawi, a member of the Anbar Provincial Council, said Friday’s attacks started around 3 am (midnight GMT). Islamic State fighters took over the village of Al Shujairiya, about 20 km east of Ramadi, where fighting was still going on.

Security forces killed 12 militants who tried to storm a mosque and a house close to Shujairiya, said Rafie Fahdawi, a tribal leader. Police, army and tribal fighters were being sent as reinforcement.

Hathal Fahdawi said there was also fierce fighting to the west of Ramadi, although there were no details of casualties, and clashes to the north and south.

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.