Iraq's Abadi dismisses cabinet secretary in reform push: official
#World News
August 12, 2015 / 5:17 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq's Abadi dismisses cabinet secretary in reform push: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi dismissed his cabinet secretary and his aides on Wednesday as part of a push to cut “unnecessary government jobs”, an official in his media office said.

Abadi launched this week the biggest overhaul of the country’s political system since the end of U.S. military occupation, enacting a package of measures to eliminate a layer of senior government posts, scrap sectarian and party quotas for state positions, and reopen corruption investigations.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by John Stonestreet

