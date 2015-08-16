Iraq's Abadi cuts 11 ministerial positions in reform push

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered an immediate reduction in the number of ministers on Sunday to 22 from 33, as part of a sweeping campaign to reduce corruption and mismanagement affecting the highest reaches of government.

Abadi moved to eliminate the three deputy prime minister positions as well as the minister of human rights, ministries of state for women’s affairs and provincial affairs, and another minister of state.

The ministry of science and technology will combine with the ministry of higher education and scientific research. The ministries of health and environment will merge. The municipalities ministry will combine with the ministry of construction and housing. The ministry of tourism and antiquities will merge with the culture ministry.