FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's Sadr calls on followers to join Friday protests in Baghdad - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

Iraq's Sadr calls on followers to join Friday protests in Baghdad - spokesman

Salah al-Obeidi, a spokesman for Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, speaks during a news conference in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq August 24, 2015. Iraq's powerful Shi'ite cleric Sadr, whose opinion holds sway over tens of thousands of supporters, called on his followers on Monday to participate in Friday protests in Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s powerful Shi‘ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose opinion holds sway over tens of thousands of supporters, called on his followers on Monday to join Friday protests in Baghdad, a move that could risk escalating tensions over government reforms.

The capital and many southern cities have witnessed demonstrations in recent weeks calling for the provision of basic services, the trial of corrupt politicians, and the shakeup of a system riddled with graft and incompetence.

Sadr’s statement is the first direct appeal by a major party leader to participate in the protests, which emerged from anger over power cuts during a sweltering heatwave and have been mostly non-sectarian.

The protests and a call by another prominent Shi‘ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, to “strike with an iron fist” against corruption helped lead Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to launch a major reform campaign earlier this month.

“We announce to all people and to the Sadrists in particular the need to participate in protests this Friday in Baghdad”, Sadr said through a televised speech by spokesman Salah al-Obeidi in the holy city of Najaf.

“The Sadrist participants should merge with the other protesters in a single, national Iraqi crucible.”

He said protesters should unite behind demands for reforming the judiciary and sacking corrupt officials while avoiding personal demands or the display of sectarian banners and refraining from cursing or violating public morals.

The most recent demonstrations have lasted several days in southern cities including Basra and Hilla, where protesters have set up tents in the city center and sometimes faced forced evacuation.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Saif Hameed; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.