Russia says no official request from Iraq to strike Islamic State
#World News
October 7, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says no official request from Iraq to strike Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow has not received any official request from Baghdad for Russian air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The head of the Iraqi parliament’s defense and security committee said on Wednesday that Iraq may request Russian air strikes against Islamic State on its soil soon and wants Moscow to have a bigger role than the United States in the war against the militant group.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

