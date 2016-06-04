Six killed, 15 wounded in suicide bombing north of Baghdad: police, medics

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Six people were killed, including four soldiers, and 15 were wounded on Saturday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest near an army checkpoint in Tarmiya, a town just north of Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

The bombing comes as the Iraqi army tries to capture Falluja, a stronghold of Islamic State west of the capital. Several bombings have hit Baghdad since the offensive on Falluja started on May 23.