a year ago
Six killed, 15 wounded in suicide bombing north of Baghdad: police, medics
#World News
June 4, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

Six killed, 15 wounded in suicide bombing north of Baghdad: police, medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Six people were killed, including four soldiers, and 15 were wounded on Saturday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest near an army checkpoint in Tarmiya, a town just north of Baghdad, police and medical sources said.

The bombing comes as the Iraqi army tries to capture Falluja, a stronghold of Islamic State west of the capital. Several bombings have hit Baghdad since the offensive on Falluja started on May 23.

Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson

