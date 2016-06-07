Car bomb kills at least five, wounds 10 in Iraq's Kerbala: security officer

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded on Tuesday when a car blew up in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala south of Baghdad, an Iraqi security officer said.

The bombing comes as the Shi'ite majority community in Iraq marked the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan. Ramadan started on Monday for the Sunnis.

Islamic State, the ultra-hardline Sunni group that controls parts of Iraq and Syria, has claimed most bombings this year in Iraq. The Iraqi army, backed by Shi'ite militias, launched on May 23 an offensive to dislodge IS militants from Falluja, their stronghold west of Baghdad and north of Kerbala.