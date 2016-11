A military vehicle of Iraqi security forces drives on a road during a battle with Islamic State militants in southeast of Mosul, Iraq, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of Iraqi security forces gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in southeast of Mosul, Iraq, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during clashes at the frontline in Ali Rash village, southeast of Mosul, Iraq, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

BAGHDAD Troops from Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) have captured six districts of eastern Mosul from Islamic State militants, a military statement said on Friday.

It said the CTS troops took over the neighborhoods of Malayeen, Samah, Khadra, Karkukli, Quds and Karama.

They raised the Iraqi flag over buildings in those neighborhoods, and inflicted heavy losses on the militant fighters, the statement said.

(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Catherine Evans)