Kurdish forces expect to enter and clear Sinjar soon

NEAR SINJAR TOWN, Iraq (Reuters) - Kurdish forces who have launched an offensive to retake Sinjar from Islamic State militants expect to enter and clear the northern Iraqi town soon, the Kurdistan regional security council said on Thursday.
More than 150 square km have been seized from Islamic State and dozens of the group’s fighters were left behind in a retreat from some parts of the town, said the council. Reuters could not independently confirm this account.
