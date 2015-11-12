FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish forces expect to enter and clear Sinjar soon
November 12, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Kurdish forces expect to enter and clear Sinjar soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEAR SINJAR TOWN, Iraq (Reuters) - Kurdish forces who have launched an offensive to retake Sinjar from Islamic State militants expect to enter and clear the northern Iraqi town soon, the Kurdistan regional security council said on Thursday.

More than 150 square km have been seized from Islamic State and dozens of the group’s fighters were left behind in a retreat from some parts of the town, said the council. Reuters could not independently confirm this account.

Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Ralph Boulton

