7 months ago
Islamic State militants kill four soldiers near Iraq's Tikrit: army, police sources
January 6, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 7 months ago

Islamic State militants kill four soldiers near Iraq's Tikrit: army, police sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State militants attacked an Iraqi army outpost and a police station near the city of Tikrit on Friday, killing at least four soldiers and wounding 12 others, military and police sources said.

The militants used a car bomb and two suicide attackers in their assault shortly after midnight on the army outpost in the town of al-Dour on Tikrit's outskirts, killing two officers and two soldiers, the sources said.

Gunmen separately attacked the police station a short distance away and set fire to the building before fleeing the area. There were no casualties from that attack, the sources said.

Reporting by Saif Hameed, writing by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

