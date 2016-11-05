People see their relatives who had fled from Mosul at a fence surrounding Al-Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

A boy reacts as Iraqi soldiers help him to walk out the front line during a battle with Islamic State in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during a fighting with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier is seen during a battle with Islamic State, at the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi soldiers dance as they celebrate during a fighting with Islamic State fighters, at the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People who had just fled the Samah district of eastern Mosul, are pictured on board a military truck at the Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People who had just fled the Samah district of eastern Mosul, are seen on board a military truck at the Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy, who just fled the Samah district of eastern Mosul, stands with the Special Forces holding men's identification cards, as they conduct interrogations to ensure the displaced do not belong to the Islamic State group, at the Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier tries to reassure a woman, who just fled the Samah district of eastern Mosul, that her husband will join her after going through interrogations to ensure he does not belong to the Islamic State group, at the Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy, who just fled the Samah district of eastern Mosul, carries a white flag as he is waiting for his father, who is going through interrogations to ensure he does not belong to the Islamic State group, at the Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces are seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

A tank of Iraqi security forces is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudaini

NEAR HAMMAM AL-ALIL, Iraq Iraqi troops advancing towards Mosul battled on Saturday for the last town left between them and the Islamic State stronghold to the north, which is already under assault from special forces fighting inside the city's eastern districts.

Saturday's attack on Hammam al-Alil, about 15 km (10 miles) south of Mosul, targeted a force of at least 70 Islamic State fighters in the Tigris river town, commander of the Mosul operations Major-General Najm al-Jabouri said.

Jabouri said the assault began around 10 a.m. (0700 GMT). Some militants had already tried to escape across the river, but others put up heavy resistance and the troops had thwarted three attempted suicide car bombings.

"(The battle) is very important - it's the last town for us before Mosul," Jabouri told reporters. Iraqi helicopters were supporting the army, he said, backed also by jets from a U.S.-led air coalition which had been hitting Islamic State targets in the town for several days.

A military statement said security forces had raised the Iraqi flag over a government building in the town, but did not say whether it was fully under their control.

The army and accompanying security forces aim to push the southern front up to Mosul to join troops and special forces that broke into the city's east this week, taking six districts and carving out a foothold in the militants' Iraq bastion.

Recapturing Mosul would effectively crush the Iraqi half of a self-proclaimed caliphate declared by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi from the pulpit of a Mosul mosque two years ago. His Islamist group also controls large parts of east Syria.

A Reuters correspondent in the village of Ali Rash, about 7 km (4 miles) southeast of Mosul, saw smoke rising from eastern districts of the city on Saturday. Air strikes, artillery and gunfire could be heard.

In Hammam al-Alil, the jihadists had taken hundreds of people as human shields, although Jabouri said it was not clear how many people were left in the town. Before Islamic State swept in more than two years ago, Hammam al-Alil and outlying villages had a population of 65,000.

As well as forcing residents to remain as they came under attack in Hammam al-Alil, Islamic State fighters retreating north in the last two weeks have forced thousands to march with them as cover from air strikes, villagers have told Reuters.

The United Nations said the militants transported 1,600 abducted civilians from Hammam al-Alil to the town of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, on Tuesday and took another 150 families from the town to Mosul the next day.

They told residents to hand over children, especially boys aged over nine, in an apparent recruitment drive for child soldiers, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

Jabouri said a man he described as a senior Islamic State figure, Ammar Salih Ahmed Abu Bakr, was killed by federal police - who are fighting with the army in Hammam al-Alil - as he tried to escape from Hammam al-Khalil by car.

Many of the remaining militants were non-Iraqis, he said. "There are at least 70 Daesh (Islamic State) fighters in the town. The majority are foreign fighters, so they don't know where to go. They are just moving from place to place."

(Additional reporting by Stephen Kalin in Ali Rash; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Catherine Evans)