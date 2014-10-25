FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq government forces, militias take control of strategic town
October 25, 2014 / 7:14 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq government forces, militias take control of strategic town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi government forces and Shi‘ite militias took control of the strategic town of Jurf al-Sakhar just south of Baghdad on Saturday, breaking the grip of Islamic State militants after months of fighting, security officials said.

The officials said the Sunni insurgents fled to two nearby villages and were still attacking with sniper fire and mortars and government forces were preparing for a major overnight operation against them.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

