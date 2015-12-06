FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Abadi says could resort to U.N. over Turkish deployment
December 6, 2015

Iraq's Abadi says could resort to U.N. over Turkish deployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Sunday that his country maintained the right to use all available options, including going to the U.N. security council, if Turkish troops sent to northern Iraq were not withdrawn within 48 hours.

Abadi said in a statement that the deployment of hundreds of Turkish forces near the northern Islamic State-controlled city of Mosul happened without the approval or knowledge of the Iraqi government and constituted a violation of national sovereignty.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin, Louise Heavens

